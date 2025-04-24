Fans are Freaking Out Over the Stacked 2025 Riot Fest Lineup

ContestsEvents
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Billie Joe Armstrong performs with The Go-Go's at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California.
Riot Fest unveiled its 2025 lineup, which honors the festival's 20th anniversary, and fans are rightfully losing their minds over all of the acts booked.

To begin with, the three headliners for the festivals are Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day. Additional acts include Jack White, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Idles, The Beach Boys (!), Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and many more. (Seriously...this lineup is wild!)

Over on Instagram, one fan wrote, "I fell to my knees in the middle of Walmart seeing this lineup." Another fan playfully wrote, "Lemme just sneak The Beach Boys in here and see if anyone notices."

On Facebook, one fan commented, "So glad I can finally see Bad Religion, Hanson, and Mac Sabbath in one go. Another fan joked, "Charlie XCX not headlining again? She's gonna be so pissed." (If you don't understand why that comment is so funny, learn why here.) Noting the diverse lineup, one fan wrote, "The Beach Boys and Knocked Loose next to each other is so wild and cool."

Finally, on X (formerly Twitter), another fan couldn't help but talk about The Beach Boys and wrote, "I genuinely love the thought of all of these punks standing in front of the stage to watch The Beach Boys and headbanging to 'Barbara Ann.'" Another fan, realizing a new expense, wrote, "Welp, f-ck it I guess I’m going to RiotFest."

Riot Fest is taking place September 19-21 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Three-day passes are on sale now at RiotFest.org, where you will find complete ticket information.

