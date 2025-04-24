Fans are Freaking Out Over the Stacked 2025 Riot Fest Lineup

Over on Instagram, one fan wrote, "I fell to my knees in the middle of Walmart seeing this lineup." Another fan playfully wrote, "Lemme just sneak The Beach Boys in here and see if anyone notices."



On Facebook, one fan commented, "So glad I can finally see Bad Religion, Hanson, and Mac Sabbath in one go. Another fan joked, "Charlie XCX not headlining again? She's gonna be so pissed." (If you don't understand why that comment is so funny, learn why here.) Noting the diverse lineup, one fan wrote, "The Beach Boys and Knocked Loose next to each other is so wild and cool."



Finally, on X (formerly Twitter), another fan couldn't help but talk about The Beach Boys and wrote, "I genuinely love the thought of all of these punks standing in front of the stage to watch The Beach Boys and headbanging to 'Barbara Ann.'" Another fan, realizing a new expense, wrote, "Welp, f-ck it I guess I’m going to RiotFest."



Riot Fest is taking place September 19-21 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Three-day passes are on sale now at RiotFest.org, where you will find complete ticket information.



