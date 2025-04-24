AEW’s Adam Copeland Has Fun Run-In with James Hetfield at Toronto Maple Leafs Game
AEW wrestler/WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland was in attendance to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (April 22). Coincidentally, so was Metallica frontman…
AEW wrestler/WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland was in attendance to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (April 22). Coincidentally, so was Metallica frontman James Hetfield.
Cope was able to get a badass photo with Papa Het, which he shared via Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Ya never know who you’ll run into at a @mapleleafs playoff game! Anyone who knows me, knows that @metallica have been a constant in my life. A soundtrack throughout my entire life. I’m sure that’s the same for a lot of people reading this."
He continued, "Sometimes it’s awesome to meet your heroes. I got to tell him that [my eight-year-old daughter] Ruby LOVES Metallica. Papa Het & Cope. Whoda thunk it? And the Leafs won in OT!!! Helluva night I will truly never forget."
At the time of publishing, the Maple Leafs are leading the Senators 2-0 in their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 3 of the series is tonight (April 24). Also taking place tonight is night one of a two-night stand at Rogers Centre in Toronto for Metallica and their ongoing M72 world tour. A full list of upcoming dates is below.
Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates
April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +
May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *
May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +
May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *
May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *
* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine