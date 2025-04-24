Hiker Dies on Arizona Hot Springs Trail as Intense Heat Forces Nevada Trail Closures

With temperatures rising in Southern Nevada, Red Rock Search and Rescue, Metro Police, and the National Park Service are urging hikers to take extra precautions before hitting the trails. This season, multiple heat-related rescues have been conducted at popular trails like Gold Strike and Arizona Hot Springs, where conditions can turn deadly.

Vice Commander Steve Smith warned about the underestimated dangers of canyon hiking, noting to Fox 5, "The heat is accumulative, and it really has a reaction on the body, especially if you're hiking in canyons because the heat is being radiated from the canyon walls, the hot rock floors on your feet and the sun coming down a lot of times, that's underestimated."

Smith emphasized planning hikes early in the day, selecting shorter trails, and turning back when the water supply is halfway depleted. Hikers should also inform someone of their plans, check weather forecasts, and be equipped with proper gear, including hiking boots. Mark Speer of Red Rock Search and Rescue echoed the need for preparation, stating, "You can survive three days roughly without water... you can survive three weeks without food. So the hotter it is, the timeframe could go down."