Neon Museum Opens Free Cirque du Soleil Costume Display at City Hall

The Neon Museum has a new exhibit that will surely capture public attention — Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas. The exhibit provides unique insight into the artistry and craftsmanship supporting many of the Strip's most recognizable productions.

The free exhibit, located in City Hall, runs through May 1 and features behind-the-scenes elements from O, Kà, Mystère, Michael Jackson ONE, and Mad Apple productions. Attendees are captivated by elaborate costumes on striking mannequins, including the suit called the "Man on Fire," utilized in the production of O, which is made of Kevlar to withstand flames produced at temperatures up to 800 degrees and that have been ignited more than 12,000 times in performance.

In addition to the costumes, interactive and immersive aspects of the exhibit are present, including samples of fabric, textures of costume components, as well as coding used to access more details. The exhibit was developed over 18 months and sparked by conversations during the Neon Museum's 2023 Duck Duck Shed event and a Bellagio's O theater roundtable. It marks the first time Cirque du Soleil has partnered with a U.S. museum for a showcase of this scale.

Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum, emphasized the exhibition's significance in aligning with the museum's new direction. “Cirque du Soleil is synonymous with Las Vegas,” Berger told Travel + Leisure. “When we first started talking about doing a Cirque exhibition, it was meant to be a way to look at something millions of people have seen on stage and have appreciated from an artistic, athletic, and costume standpoint, but to take it and delight you in a new way, to change your perspective in how it's presented.