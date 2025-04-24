ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: April 24

Sarah Bloomfield

DUBLIN, IRELAND – JULY 29: US singer and pianist Billy Joel performs to an audience of 47,000 at Croke Park supported by comedian Peter Kay on July 29, 2006 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

April 24 must be a good day for a wedding because several well-known rock musicians have chosen this as their day to say "I do." David Bowie married Iman in 1992, Jerry Lee Lewis married Kerrie McCarver in 1985, and Mick Fleetwood married Sara Recor in 1988. But weddings aren't the only reason April 24 is an important day in rock music history. It also marks the anniversary of these noteworthy events.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The release of these popular songs and milestones for iconic bands on April 24 had a lasting influence on the rock genre:

  • 1959: Buddy Holly's "It Doesn't Matter Anymore" reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. singles chart six weeks after his death. It was the first time in U.K. history that an artist achieved a No. 1 hit posthumously.
  • 1995: Oasis released their first U.K. No. 1 hit single, "Some Might Say." This was the band's last single to feature all five original members.

Cultural Milestones

These April 24 events had a significant impact on the rock industry:

  • 1967: Patty Schemel, drummer for the female band Hole from 1992 to 1997, was born in Los Angeles. Hole is considered one of the most commercially successful female-fronted rock bands of all time.
  • 2006: Billy Joel became the first nonathlete to be presented with a banner at Madison Square Garden when he sold out the venue for the 12th time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might be familiar with these April 24 rock recordings and performances from years gone by:

  • 1961: Bob Dylan made his professional recording debut at the age of 19, playing harmonica on Harry Belafonte's song "Midnight Special." Dylan had just moved to New York and picked up gigs before signing with Columbia Records.
  • 2012: The Beach Boys started their 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour at the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona. This was the first time Brian Wilson had consistently toured with the band since 1982.

Industry Changes and Challenges

When these changes and challenges occurred on April 24, they sent ripples through the rock industry:

  • 1968: Apple Records, the new label founded by The Beatles, declined to sign David Bowie. The musician was unknown at the time, and Apple Records stated he wasn't the sound they were looking for.
  • 1992: The Cleveland Orchestra sued Michael Jackson for copyright infringement. The orchestra wanted $7 million for Jackson's use of their recording of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 on his Dangerous album — the matter was settled out of court, and credit was given to the orchestra on future issues of the album.

Do you feel more informed and connected to your favorite music genre after this daily dose of this day in rock music history? If so, don't hesitate to return for more fun facts about your favorite rock artists and songs.

