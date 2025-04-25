Flavor Flav Partners with Raising Cane’s to Back Women’s Sports Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: Flavor Flav attends the Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works “Shift” at Raising Cane’s Las Vegas ahead of Cane’s new “Flavor Fast” campaign on April 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

Flavor Flav has partnered with Raising Cane's for an enormous national campaign, which was kicked off at the restaurant's flagship location in Las Vegas on Apr. 23. The hip-hop icon donned his apron and worked a full shift, taking orders, serving meals, and performing live for fans at the Showcase Mall location. His collaboration with Raising Cane's celebrates his love for the brand and his dedication to community and cause.

“I'm a people person,” he said of his partnership with the restaurant. “People made me what I am today, and they put me in this position to rock with that, and I'll never change. I love my people just like I love my Cane's, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. Cane's is full of flavor. They've got a unique taste, and when you bite into the Chicken Fingers, your taste buds explode.”

The campaign also serves a philanthropic purpose, with net proceeds from limited-edition Raising Cane's x Flavor Flav clock necklaces—produced in collaboration with his jeweler, Rock N Stonez — benefiting the Women's Sports Foundation. Flavor Flav honored 18-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long during the event, presenting her with a custom clock to recognize her achievements.