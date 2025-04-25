Maynard James Keenan on Tool Performing at Final Black Sabbath Show

Tool is one of many bands booked for "Back to the Beginning," the July 5 all-star concert event where Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath will perform one last time. For Maynard James Keenan, it's a performance he's very much looking forward to.



Speaking on Loudwire Nights, Keenan said he first heard about the event when he performed in honor of Ozzy when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his solo work last year. At that time, Keenan was talking with Robert Trujillo and Wolfgang Van Halen about it, and they tentatively decided to plan something for the show.



A short time later, Keenan received a call asking if Tool would perform at "Back to the Beginning." At first, the band passed on the opportunity, but then they changed their minds.



"With Tool, nothing's easy," said Keenan. "Nothing is a simple decision. It always ends up being something difficult, so I didn't think it was going to happen."



Keenan shared that he got into Black Sabbath after his aunt introduced him to the band. After that, everything changed. He said, "The reason I'm on a stage at all is because of Black Sabbath's first album."