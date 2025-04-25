This Day in Sports History: April 25

Toward the end of April, the sports calendar changes complexion, taking on a more serious tone across multiple leagues. The NBA playoffs move to the second round, bringing increased pressure as the field continues to thin. The rigors of the regular MLB season set in, making it harder to write off embarrassing defeats as early-season blues. This intense competition leads to outstanding achievements, as players rise to expectations. April 25 has seen many memorable moments, from the NBA and MLB to various combat sports, making it one of the most remarkable days in sports history.