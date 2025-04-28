Details on Watching the 2025 Rock Hall Induction

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will feature a handful of music's biggest names getting welcomed into the longstanding establishment and receiving trophies. This year's inductees include Soundgarden, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Outkast in the performer category. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa will get honored with the Musical Influence Award at the event.

In addition, producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bass player Carol Kaye will get the Musical Excellence Award, and producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker will be this year's Ahmet Etregun Award recipient.

It will be interesting to see which performers actually perform at the show. Soundgarden parted ways following the sad death of their vocalist, Chris Cornell (pictured above), in 2017. The White Strips broke up in 2011. Joe Cocker and Warren Zevon have both passed away. Bad Company's surviving members have not played a show since before the pandemic.

But, regardless of who performs, if you want to watch, here's how.

Watching the 2025 Rock Hall Ceremony

Disney+ will air the Rock Hall ceremony live on Saturday, Nov. 8, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Those who don't get Disney+ or Hulu will be able to watch an edited version of the ceremony on ABC airing at a later, yet-to-be-announced date.