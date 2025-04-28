Korn’s Jonathan Davis Debuts Pet Fashion Line with Designer Ashton Michael

ContestsEvents
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: Jonathan Davis performs during The Korn 20th Anniversary Tour at Irving Plaza on October 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jonathan Davis unveiled his pet accessories line this spring. The April 22 launch added edgy style to lots of four-legged friends, with prices from $15 to $95.

This is the next step for Davis's Freak on a Leash brand. In 2022, he joined forces with Ashton Michael, the creative mind behind stage looks for Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Doja Cat, to found it.

"My dog brings me joy," said Davis to Blunt Magazine. "To dress them up in your own style... and then give back to dogs without homes... it makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart."

The collection stands out with bold designs that merge rock aesthetics with practical pet apparel. The fierce, three-row spiked collars are eye-catching, and red-and-black bandanas add flair. Gleaming metal leashes complete each look, and you can make a purchase at FreakOnALeash.com.

Sales will help Pup Culture Rescue in Pasadena find homes for dogs in need. The shelter's pups star in photos showing off the new items.

Pet parents can pick from sizes XS to XL, so the line works for many breeds. All the items are functional and stylish. Kids at heart will love the plush toys, and the tough suede ropes are made for tugging.

While Davis deals with dog allergies, it hasn't stopped his pet project. His band, Korn, has moved 40 million albums and won two Grammys. Their smash hit, "Freak on a Leash," gave the brand its name. On April 30, Davis will be a guest on The Discovery Channel's reality show Ghost Adventures, investigating the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, and describing his experience in a haunted chairHe'll also headline Download Festival 2025.

