Pearl Jam to Share Live Recordings From 2025 Tour Shows

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Starting April 24 in Hollywood, Florida, Pearl Jam will release live recordings from each stop of their 11-show U.S. tour. Through nugs.net, fans can stream or buy each performance as it happens. You can also access nearly 600 official Bootleg recordings and select full-show videos from Pearl Jam's extensive performance history. You can choose Hi-Res lossless streaming, CD, MP3, FLAC, or ALAC formats.

"Pearl Jam and nugs are united by the passion for putting fans first, delivering an unparalleled, top-tier experience with every performance," said Brad Serling, the founder and CEO of nugs.net, to PR Newswire.

During their Dark Matter 2025 Tour, the band will perform in Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and Pittsburgh. They'll also make a stop at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Already on nugs.net, music lovers can find 600 past Pearl Jam shows dating to 1992. Standout performances include their epic Soldier Field show in 1995 and the unforgettable 2018 Home Shows in Seattle.

Dark Matter, the band's twelfth album, backs this tour. It grabbed three Grammy nods in 2024, and pre-orders for the upcoming show recordings start now.

Since 1990, these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members have sold 85 million albums worldwide. The lineup stays strong with Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron still bringing the thunder. Upcoming tour dates include: