Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 2-May 4

Every Friday night, Downtown Las Vegas lights up with the Plaza Hotel's Welcome to the Weekend Fireworks. Head to the rooftop pool for a front-row view, live DJ sets, and a fireworks show launched by a surprise guest. It's a free, high-energy way to kick off your weekend in true Vegas style.

Welcome to the Weekend Fireworks

What: Plaza Hotel's Welcome to the Weekend Fireworks

Plaza Hotel's Welcome to the Weekend Fireworks When: Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. (pool doors open at 7 p.m.)

Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. (pool doors open at 7 p.m.) Where: Plaza Hotel & Casino, 1 N. Main St.

Plaza Hotel & Casino, 1 N. Main St. Cost: Free

Welcome the weekend at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, where summer vibes, music, and fireworks light up Friday nights from May through September. Enjoy rooftop views from the Plaza pool, a live DJ, and a dazzling fireworks show launched by a surprise guest weekly. The Carousel Bar supplies lively block party vibes with unbeatable street-level views in the heart of the Fremont Street Experience. Start your weekend with a bang at the Plaza Hotel's Welcome to the Weekend Fireworks show.

Jerry Seinfeld

What: Jerry Seinfeld Stand-Up Comedy Show

Jerry Seinfeld Stand-Up Comedy Show When: Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up comedy show brings the iconic comedian's sharp observational humor to stages across North America. Jerry is best known for his legendary sitcom “Seinfeld” and continues to captivate audiences with his witty observations on daily life. His live performances typically run 90 minutes to 2 hours, offering plenty of laughs for longtime fans and newcomers.

Casey Rocket

What: Comedian Casey Rocket

Comedian Casey Rocket When: Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Where: Wiseguys Comedy Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222

Wiseguys Comedy Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222 Cost: $25

Casey Rocket is an Austin-based comedian known for his wild, high-energy style and surreal, riff-heavy sets. Hailing from South Georgia, Rocket honed his offbeat voice in Atlanta before landing in Austin in 2021, where he quickly made waves in the comedy scene. After winning the first-ever Austin Comedy Competition, he became a Door Guy at Joe Rogan's Comedy Mothership and a regular on “Kill Tony.“ With appearances at SXSW, Skankfest Vegas, and the Boston Comedy Festival, Rocket's unpredictable humor continues gaining nationwide popularity.

Other Events

Las Vegas is gearing up for the first weekend of May with a mix of sports, comedy, and festive vibes. Catch the action at Las Vegas Ballpark or enjoy a night of sharp wit with comedian Jim Jefferies. For those ready to kick off Cinco de Mayo early, Eddie Hyatt will be here to energize the occasion.