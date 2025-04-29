Finn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe: ‘It Was Hard Not to See Norman Osborn’

Finn Wolfhard is many things. He’s a child actor who successfully transitioned into young adult roles. He’s already written and directed a movie, Hell of a Summer, which premiered earlier this month. Despite being one of the most famous and recognizable young actors due to his roles in Stranger Things, It, and Ghostbusters, Wolfhard is just like other young men: He's a fan of superhero movies, or rather, the Green Goblin.

Finn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe

Well, technically not the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin, but Willem Dafoe, who played the character in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy and again in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wolfhard, who recently worked with Dafoe in the fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi, told People that “For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn.”

Wolfhard couldn’t help but feel starstruck, especially when he heard Dafoe’s voice: “Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real.’ He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary.” He also admitted that working with the Nosferatu actor “never really wore off, honestly.”

Of course, the seasoned actor gave Wolfhard some career advice. The young director shared he had a lot of conversations with Dafoe, especially about his time as a theater actor in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Wolfhard admitted how “it was really cool to pick his brain.” He added, “I really got to watch him, and through watching him, I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting. ... He's just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it.”

The Legend of Ochi

Dafoe and Wolfhard’s movie The Legend of Ochi also stars Helena Zengel and Emily Watson. The film follows Yuri (Zengel), a farm girl living in a village on the island of Carpathia with her family. She is taught never to go outside after dark, and if she encounters the reclusive creature known as Ochi, she must avoid it at all costs. But when she finds a lost and injured young Ochi, she embarks on an adventure to reunite it with its family, much to the chagrin of her own.