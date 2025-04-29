Noel Gallagher Talks Prepping for Oasis Tour with Liam Gallagher

Preparations for the upcoming Oasis tour are coming along well, according to Noel Gallagher.



Noel recently told talkSPORT that he's been in the studio "noodling around" lately. He added, "Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens."



When asked about brother Liam Gallagher, Noel said, "He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait."



Noel and Liam kick off the sold-out Oasis "Live '25" tour on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. A full list of dates is below.