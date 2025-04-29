ContestsEvents
Noel Gallagher Talks Prepping for Oasis Tour with Liam Gallagher

Preparations for the upcoming Oasis tour are coming along well, according to Noel Gallagher. Noel recently told talkSPORT that he’s been in the studio “noodling around” lately. He added, “Just…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis.
Noel recently told talkSPORT that he's been in the studio "noodling around" lately. He added, "Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens."

When asked about brother Liam Gallagher, Noel said, "He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait."

Noel and Liam kick off the sold-out Oasis "Live '25" tour on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. A full list of dates is below.

Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates

7/4/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/5/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/11/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/12/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/16/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/19/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/20/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/25/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/26/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/30/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/2/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/8/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/9/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/12/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/16/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/17/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

