Sammy Hagar At Park MGM: What To Expect

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Sammy Hagar is kicking off his Las Vegas residency this week at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater. The Red Rocker announced the run of shows earlier this year as part of his 2025 "The Best Of All World's" tour. And with an all-star line-up and killer catalog of hits, Hagar is making sure this is one for the books.

For the residency, Hagar is bringing some of the most talented names in rock music. Michael Anthony, longtime friend of Hagar, is a boon to the show that promises to bring a lot of Van Halen material to the setlist. Anthony played bass for Van Halen for over three decades and is credited on 11 of their albums.

Guitar legend Joe Satriani is also in the line-up for the tour, fresh off his 2024 "G3 Reunion Tour". With six gold and platinum discs, Satriani is one of the most successful guitarist in the business. Satriani is very familiar with sharing a stage with Hagar and Anthony. They are three of the four members of the band Chickenfoot. The fourth being Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Smith won't be joining this tour though. Instead, Kenny Aronoff will be playing drums at Dolby Live. One of the most highly sought-out session drummers in music, Aronoff has won many awards and accolades. Including being named #1 Studio Drummer five times by Modern Drummer Magazine and Top 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Sammy Hagar: Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas

When it comes to what fans can expect from the playlist, Hagar told Review Journal that it will be heavy on Van Halen material. Especially the "Van Hagar stuff that hasn’t been heard in a long time". Hagar played at Stagecoach over the weekend as part of the tour and the setlist gives fans a good idea of what's to come at Dolby Live.

The Stagecoach show kicked off with Good Enough, Runaround, Poundcake and Panama. Other Hagar-era Van Halen songs followed, including Humans Being, Right Now, Why Can't This Be Love, 5150 and Summer Nights. Some solo Hagar hits sprinkled in between filled out the show. Those included I Can't Drive 55, There's Only One Way To Rock and Mas Tequila, which Hagar recorded with the Wabos.

"The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas The Residency" begins on Wednesday, April 30 and runs through May 17. Tickets start at $59 and are available through Ticketmaster.