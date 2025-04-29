This Day in Rock History: April 29

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 22: Alex Turner (R) and Nick O’Malley of the Arctic Monkeys perform on the Pyramid Stage on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton near Glastonbury, on June 22 2007 in Somerset, England. The Festival, that was started by dairy farmer Michael Eavis in 1970, has grown into the largest music festival in Europe. This year’s Festival is the biggest yet and will have headline acts including The Who, The Artic Monkeys, Killers and Muse. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)

Knowing the details of the past can help you understand the present, and rock music has a long, storied history worth exploring. Learning about your favorite rock artists, songs, and cultural events and their connection gives you a better appreciation for the music you love. Here, you'll discover hit songs, milestones, memorable performances, and more from April 29 in rock history to boost your knowledge.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Love them or hate them, these April 29 breakthrough hits and milestones had an impact on the rock music scene:

1972: Three years after its initial release, Roberta Flack's debut album, First Take, made its way to the top of the Billboard albums chart. The album's popularity rose after one of its songs was included in the Clint Eastwood film “Play Misty for Me,” released in 1971.

Three years after its initial release, Roberta Flack's debut album, First Take, made its way to the top of the Billboard albums chart. The album's popularity rose after one of its songs was included in the Clint Eastwood film “Play Misty for Me,” released in 1971. 2007: The Arctic Monkeys enjoyed the start of a three-week run at the top of the U.K. Albums Chart with their second album Favourite Worst Nightmare. This was the band's first album with new bassist Nick O'Malley, and it won several awards, including Best British Album.

Cultural Milestones

Consider the influence of the following April 29 cultural events on the music industry:

1933: Crank up a Willie Nelson tune today to celebrate this influential musician's birthday. Although Nelson is mainly known for his country hits, his talents spread into many genres, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Crank up a Willie Nelson tune today to celebrate this influential musician's birthday. Although Nelson is mainly known for his country hits, his talents spread into many genres, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. 2007: Making a rare television appearance, Nancy Sinatra had a cameo on an episode of the HBO series The Sopranos. Sinatra plays herself and performs a song called “Boss Man” in front of members of the Sopranos cast.

Notable Recordings

Rock music wouldn't be the same without these April 29 recordings and performances:

1997: Lynyrd Skynyrd released their ninth studio album, Twenty. The album got its name because it had been 20 years since the plane crash that killed Ronnie Van Zant, the original singer, Steve Gaines, the guitarist, and Cassie Gaines, a backup singer.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The path of rock music has been shaped by some of the challenges on April 29, including the following:

1999: Mötley Crüe lost Tommy Lee when he announced he was leaving the band to focus on his new band, Method of Mayhem. The artist also cited wanting to spend time with family as a reason for quitting.