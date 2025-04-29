This Day in Sports History: April 29

Sports in April are about the return of MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, a few NCAA basketball title games, the NFL Draft, and the Masters. April 29 has hosted many notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game worth looking into.

Looking back on these April 29 statistics, the moments that stand out are Clemens' 20 strikeouts, Bo Jackson's drafting, and Nadal's wins at a single event. Only five pitchers in MLB history have struck out 20 batters in a game that lasted nine innings or fewer, and Roger Clemens did it twice. Jackson was recognized as the only professional athlete named an All-Star in MLB and the NFL. Nadal went on to earn even more wins at another event, the French Open, winning the tournament 14 times and holding a 112-4 win-loss record.