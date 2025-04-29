‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lawsuit: Writer’s Cousin Claims Uncredited Work
The high-flying success of Top Gun: Maverick may have hit some legal turbulence. According to a report from Variety, Shaun Gray—cousin of the film’s screenwriter Eric Singer—is suing Paramount Pictures. He claims he helped write major action scenes in the movie but was never credited or paid.
Gray, whose background is mostly in visual effects, says he worked closely with Singer and director Joseph Kosinski for five months on the script. According to the outlet's report, to back up his claims, he said he kept “meticulous, time-stamped files” that show exactly what he contributed.
“This action seeks justice for Gray, a talented screenwriter, manipulated and exploited by Hollywood power players, and demands accountability from Defendants that profited prodigiously by misappropriating Gray’s creative work,” the lawsuit states.
Gray has worked with Singer before, according to his IMDb profile. He’s listed as an uncredited “writing consultant” on Only the Brave, a movie about wildland firefighters written by Singer and directed by Kosinski. He’s also identified as Singer’s writer’s assistant on The International.
His connection to Top Gun: Maverick was confirmed by J.J. “Yank” Cummings, a former Navy fighter pilot who served as a technical adviser on the film. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Cummings said that Gray took part in several script meetings.
Now, the question is whether Gray’s work on the blockbuster will be officially recognized—and if the courts will agree that his ideas helped the movie take off.