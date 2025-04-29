ContestsEvents
UNLV Basketball Lands Two Star Transfers for 2025 Roster

UNLV men’s basketball created a significant buzz by landing two key transfers to add to their roster for next season under first-year head coach Josh Pastner. Guard Myles Che from UC…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Brooklyn Hicks #13 of the UNLV Rebels drives to the basket against Luke Kearney #3 of the Air Force Falcons in the first half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNLV men's basketball created a significant buzz by landing two key transfers to add to their roster for next season under first-year head coach Josh Pastner. Guard Myles Che from UC Irvine and forward Kimani Hamilton from High Point committed to the Rebels, and it was a big step for the program. Che, a 6-foot-2 junior, started all 38 games last season, averaging 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range. He was crucial in leading UC Irvine to a Big West Conference title and an NIT championship game appearance, choosing UNLV over Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 senior, averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 52% from the field while helping High Point clinch a league title and an NCAA Tournament berth. Known for his consistency, Hamilton started all 71 games during his High Point career. Earlier in the week, UNLV also landed Nass Cunningham, a former five-star prospect who redshirted this past season at Alabama and brings four seasons of eligibility.

These acquisitions add to a growing roster already featuring players like Mason Abittan, Howie Fleming Jr., and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn. The impact of these moves resonated across the basketball world, with CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein remarking to the Las Vegas Sun that “no one in sports has had a bigger haul tonight than Josh Pastner,” particularly significant given that it occurred the same evening as the NFL Draft.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
