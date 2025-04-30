36 Rock Bands Ready for Five-Day Music Cruise from Miami in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A massive music party at sea kicks off from Miami on April 12-17, 2026. The Monsters of Rock Cruise packs 36 bands onto multiple stages for five wild days of nonstop music.

The ship, named the Norwegian Joy, stops at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic during its fourteenth run. Black Label Society brings their raw power, while Night Ranger, Stryper, and The Darkness add their own sparks to the star-studded lineup picked by On The Blue Cruises, Inc. Other acts include Lita Ford and Queensrÿche.

On Instagram, organizers said, "Welcome to the 2026 Monsters Of Rock Cruise! Let's drop the oars and start heading to our Valhalla!"

Established and emerging musicians from across the globe will rock the boat. Japanese shredders meet Swedish metal masters, while Australian rockers mix it up with North American bands. Iron Maiden's Steve Harris brings British Lion aboard, and Megadeth's David Ellefson teams up with Jeff Scott Soto for a mind-blowing show.

Between sets, fans can chat with their heroes at Q&A sessions or belt out tunes at karaoke. The ship's massive outdoor pool deck transforms into a concert venue under the stars, and it's the largest in the cruise line's history. It's a premier experience for hard rock and heavy metal fans.

Twenty years of rocking the seas has brought over 130,000 music fans together on On The Blue Cruises, Inc. ships. Past lineups have rocked with giants like Journey, Def Leppard, and Styx.