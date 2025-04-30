Def Leppard Guitarist Vivian Campbell Recovering After Bone Marrow Transplant

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 22: Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard performs live for the “The World Tour” at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell shows signs of recovery following his bone marrow transplant. The guitarist stepped back from performing to focus on his health after doctors found Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013.

The band stands firm in their support, giving their friend space to heal. "He's doing really good. And the latest news is he's feeling great," said drummer Rick Allen. He also stated, "We just need to give Viv time to figure things out in his own time. And I think that's the most important thing. We don't want to put any kind of pressure on Vivian. We never would. It's about his comfort level."

Another Def Leppard member, Phil Collen, praised Campbell's strength and resilience and expressed eagerness to reunite and support him during his recovery.

Summer shows will go on as planned across the US and Canada. Fans can catch the band at festivals and concerts with Bret Michaels and Extreme. They'll perform a set list tailored for festival audiences with many of their greatest hits.

After a stint with Dio in the 1980s, Campbell joined Def Leppard as the rhythm guitarist after the death of Steve Clark in 1991. Campbell has faced his health battles head-on. His ten-year fight against cancer hasn't dimmed his spirit, and this fact moves his bandmates.