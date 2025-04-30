4 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Trailer

If you love slasher films like we do, chances are you’ve already seen the trailer for Netflix’s Fear Street: Prom Queen. After seeing it, we’ve got goosebumps (the fun kind). Between blood-splattered prom dresses and high school hallways with the killer dragging an axe giving off the vibe that you’re next, this next installment in the Fear Street universe looks like it’s ready to traumatize those running for prom queens.

Naturally, we watched the trailer (twice, okay, maybe more since the song is so darn catchy!) and had a few thoughts. Here are four of them:

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix

We Are Loving the Retro Vibes on All Fear Street Movies

There’s a trilogy of films before Prom Queen (don’t worry, per Collider, you don’t need to watch those first). The first film was set in 1994, the second in 1978, and the last in 1666, but it all took place in Shadyside. Based on the trailer, Prom Queen is set in 1988, and just like the trilogy, we’re loving the retro vibe. It’s a breath of fresh air to see a film rooted in the past instead of leaping into the future. Watching the actors rock ’80s fashion and hair brings us back to simpler times, yes, even the grainy video footage and those giant hand-held microphones.

One Character Jinxing the Events of the Movie

A slasher movie will not be complete without someone jinxing the events. Of course, one of the characters had to say, “It’s Shadyside. When’s it all going to go wrong?” Cue the killer dressed in a red latex cloak with a butcher knife, all ready to claim its first victim.

High School Stereotypes

Obviously, high school stereotypes are alive and well in this film. There's the popular girl (Suzanna Son) who thinks she’s a shoo-in as a prom queen, not expecting the outcast (India Fowler) who not only has a chance for the crown but for the affection of the most popular boy (David Iacono) as well. And of course, we have the supportive teacher (Lili Taylor, making a genre return after The Haunting and The Conjuring) who delivers the pep talk the outcast needs to believe she’s got a real chance. (But if you’re going to ask us, we’d rather be a wallflower than a prom queen candidate and not live to see another day).

“Heaven is a Place on Earth”

Choosing “Heaven is a Place on Earth” for background song for the trailer is *chef’s kiss especially towards the end when the line “Ooohhh heaven is a place” keeps repeating while the killings are happening.