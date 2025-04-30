Green Day, Korn, Sleep Token to Headline Download Festival 2025

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival – Day 1 at Veterans Park on July 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

Some of the biggest names in rock and metal are headed to the UK this summer. Green Day, Sleep Token, and Korn will take the stage at Donington Park, leading an impressive mix of bands across multiple stages.

Friday kicks off with punk icons Green Day commanding the main stage. They'll share the spotlight with Weezer's catchy hooks, Jimmy Eat World's raw energy, and Rise Against's fierce sound. Over on stage two, Myles Kennedy brings his soaring vocals, while Swedish masters Opeth and Dutch symphonic group Within Temptation fill out the bill. McFly tops stage three with their pop-rock hits.

The masked musicians of Sleep Token claim Saturday's prime spot as they prep for their next release. "Sleep Token got an opportunity as big as headlining one of the best rock and metal music festivals," wrote a Soundsphere Magazine critic. Their new work, Even In Arcadia, drops May 9, weeks before their set.

Saturday's lineup packs a punch with Loathe's crushing riffs and Poppy's genre-bending sound on the main stage. Stage two brings Australian metalcore group Polaris, plus sets from Currents, Kim Dracula and guitar virtuoso Sophie Lloyd. The third stage belongs to Dayseeker, with British rockers Mallory Knox and Twin Atlantic rounding things out.

Metal titans Korn wrap up Sunday night after Bullet for My Valentine fires up the crowd. Rising stars Spiritbox and Ukrainian powerhouse Jinjer shake the main stage. Steel Panther and deathcore giants Lorna Shore own stage two.

A cryptic act called President sits on stage four's schedule. With zero tracks or online presence, fans can't stop guessing about this mystery group.