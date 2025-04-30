Incubus Rocks Packed O2 Arena Show with New Bass Player Nicole Row, Teases New Album On Instagram

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs with Zedd at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella)

At London's O2 Arena on April 26, Incubus blasted through their album, Morning View, in front of a sold-out crowd. They preserved the original track order, and the crowd went wild as new bassist Nicole Row stepped onto the stage for her first London show with the band. Row took the spot of Ben Kenney, who left after his brain tumor operation.

London composer and cellist Lucinda Chua hit the stage opened for the band when Paris Jackson couldn't make it. She played songs from YIAN, her ethereal album, and shared stories about working with Incubus.

The band fired up an electric set of 18 tracks, and a dynamic lighting design with a variety of colors and visuals made the performance feel grander. According to Rockshot Magazine, Brandon Boyd spoke near the end of the show, saying, "Thanks for letting this record be a part of your lives, it's literally given us ours."

The night mixed the full Morning View album with hits from other releases. They snuck in parts of Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight" while playing "Are You In?". They also added Rihanna's "Umbrella" to their own rain-themed tune and performed "Nice to Know You" and "Wish You Were Here."

This O2 show marked one of two stops in Europe for their 2025 run. Boyd led the vocals with Mike Einziger shredding guitar, José Pasillas pounding drums, Chris Kilmore scratching turntables, and Row holding down the bass.

The show concluded with "Drive," and fans are eager for future performances. Next up, the band will fill venues across America. Their new album, Something In The Water, will also debut this year on Virgin Music.