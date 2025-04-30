Project H2O: Donate Bottled Water to Help Save Lives in Las Vegas This Summer

Project H2O is proudly sponsored by Port of Subs, with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas!

This summer, a simple case of water could save a life. We’re teaming up with The Salvation Army to help keep Southern Nevada safe and hydrated through the brutal summer months.

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Donate unopened cases of bottled water — any brand, any size — and help keep Las Vegas strong and hydrated right to our studios.

Where to Donate:

📍Our Studios - Beasley Media Group

2920 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to Noon

Donation Rewards:

🎟️ Donate 5 cases or more — receive a FREE lunch for two from Port of Subs!

🎟️ Donate 25 cases or more from your workplace — win a 6-foot sub to share with the whole office!

These community champions have each stepped up in a huge way — donating an entire pallet of bottled water to help save lives this summer. Each pallet represents hope, relief, and survival for many who are facing the brutal Las Vegas heat.