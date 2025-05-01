Why May 4 is an Unofficial ‘Star Wars’ Holiday

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: The opening title from the Star Wars film series is shown on screen while musicians perform during “Star Wars: In Concert” at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams’ Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Some holidays are made for greeting cards, flowers, and breakfast in bed. Others? For lightsaber fights, Wookie impressions, shouting “I am your father” at unsuspecting friends, and talking backwards like Yoda. This is a yearly event on May 4 for some, especially those with nerdy and geeky friends and family. May 4 is the galaxy’s most beloved unofficial holiday, also known as Star Wars Day.

Why May 4?

The reason for May 4 being Star Wars Day is actually pun-ny.

Say it out loud: May the fourth.

Now say this: May the force (be with you).

Get it?

That pun-packed twist on the iconic line of dialogue is in the 1977 film Star Wars. In the movie, before the rebels fight on the Death Star, General Dodonna motivated them with, “Then man your ships! And may the Force be with you!” The saying is similar to wishing someone “Good luck.”

USA Today reported that the saying was first used in headlines in May 1979 when Margaret Thatcher became the U.K.’s prime minister. To celebrate, the U.K. Conservative Party greeted her via a newspaper advertisement saying, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!”

Happy May the Fourth, Star Wars Fans

Celebrating May 4

The beauty of this holiday is that the celebration can be as casual or extra as you want it to be. Need ideas? Here are some of the ways fans across the galaxy celebrate this day.

Binge watch the saga (in whatever order you prefer, no judgment here!)

(in whatever order you prefer, no judgment here!) Dress up like your favorite character (yes, even if it’s Jabba the Hutt)

like your favorite character (yes, even if it’s Jabba the Hutt) Quote the movies all day (bonus points if it’s with a fellow fan and you made it a contest)

(bonus points if it’s with a fellow fan and you made it a contest) Whip up themed snacks (like Wookiee cookies or like what The Big Bang Theory’s Amy and Bernadette did and bake a Death Star cake)

But Wait, There’s More

Hardcore fans know the celebrations don’t stop on May 4. Revenge of the Fifth on May 5 lets the dark side have its moment, celebrating the Sith, the Empire, and all the villains. (Get it, the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith?) After all, Darth Vader deserves his own day, too.

Key Takeaway

Whether you’re a casual fan or you look forward to May 4 every year, it’s a day that unites all the fans to celebrate the saga that changed cinema (and made George Lucas a very wealthy man).