You’ve learned the Heimlich Maneuver and taken a CPR course to learn how to handle physical emergencies. You are ready for action to help a heatstroke or bleeding accident victim.

But, what about mental health emergencies? Have you learned Mental Health First Aid?

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, a member-based organization advocating for the mental health safety-net system and working to increase mental health literacy, offers an evidence-based, early-intervention course for Mental Health First Aid.

Developed in Australia in 2001 by Betty Kitchener, a nurse specializing in health education, and Tony Jorm, a mental health literacy professor, Mental Health First Aid has been adopted by countries all over the world. In the US, The National Council hopes to train one person in every 15 to ensure that everyone has someone they can turn to when experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.

Taught by certified instructors at sites across the country, the course offers training tailored by place and community. Programs are available for schools, first responders, rural areas and the workplace, as well as for older adults, youth, the military and their family, Spanish speakers, and Tribal communities.

What do you learn in a Mental Health First Aid Course?

Just as every first aid class comes with a ‘What to Do’ list, the Mental Health First Aid program teaches a five-step plan of action known as ALGEE; Assess for risk of harm, Listen nonjudgmentally, Give reassurance, Encourage professional help, and Encourage self-help.

Trainees learn about depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance use disorders, and how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge.

They are taught how to interact with a person in crisis and how to apply the five-step action plan in a variety of situations such as helping someone through a panic attack or engaging with someone who may be suicidal. Most important, they learn how to connect that person with help.

Does it work? In the UK, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has recommended businesses teach mental health first aid in addition to First Aid at Work training. They’ve concluded that the program raises awareness of mental illnesses, encourages early intervention that aids recovery, increases confidence in dealing with mental illnesses and reduces stigma around mental health issues. They also concluded it was not only good for employees, but it was also beneficial for business. By improving UK workplace mental health management, they could reduce employers’ losses attributed to mental illness by 30%.