Mental Illness Can Happen to Anyone

Panic attack in public place. Woman having panic disorder in city. Psychology, solitude, fear or mental health problems concept. Depressed sad person surrounded by people walking in busy street.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), more than one in five adults in the U.S. has a diagnosable mental disorder.

It could affect your spouse, your child, a co-worker, or you, because mental illness doesn’t care about your age, gender, race or your geography. It can affect anyone, regardless of income, social status, ethnicity, or religion.

It can take many forms. Some are mild and affect your daily life in small ways, such as some phobias; others can require professional intervention.

What is a Mental Illness?

The American Psychiatric Association defines mental health as the overall ability to be productive in daily activities such as work, school or parenting, maintaining healthy relationships and being able to adapt to change and cope with challenges.

Mental health is a key component of overall well-being and self-esteem. It’s crucial to maintaining our relationships and our personal and emotional well-being.

But everyone has a ‘down’ day or two, right? Everyone suffers frustrations at work or has issues with family members or friends. When does it become a mental health issue or illness?

With duration and impact. Mental illness is a health condition involving significant changes in emotion, thinking or behavior. It affects your ability to function in social, work or family activities.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has broken down this definition into an easy-to-recognize list of common symptoms and warning signs.

Are you or someone you know experiencing extreme mood changes? Avoiding friends and social activities or displaying changes in sleeping or eating habits? Are you unable to handle daily problems or stress to perform your normal job or responsibilities?

These are just some of the signs that it’s time to speak to a professional and ask for help, for yourself or your loved one.

Are you worried that you are ‘overly emotional?’ Is stress getting the best of you? Many people suffer and struggle in silence, afraid to ask for help. To overcome that fear, the American Psychiatric Association breaks down the myths associated with mental health and treatment.

Help is available. Reach out to your health insurance, primary care doctor, or state or county mental health department.

Contact the NAMI HelpLine, a free, confidential nationwide service that provides one-on-one emotional support, mental health information and the services and support resources available in your community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, don’t hesitate to call or text 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.