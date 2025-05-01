‘Shōgun’ Season 2 to Begin Filming January 2026

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Hiroyuki Sanada attends the Los Angeles premiere of FX’s “SHOGUN” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

You might have heard of FX’s Shōgun. After all, the show did win several Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Plus, it’s got awesome samurai fights, and with Hiroyuki Sanada leading the cast, what’s not to love? Season 1, with its 10-episode arc, ran from February 27 to April 23, 2024. Fans have been clamoring for Season 2 ever since.

Good news: Collider reported that the show now has a filming start date. The bad news? It’s not until January 2026. And with a production of that magnitude, don’t expect Season 2 to hit your screens anytime soon.

Shōgun Season 1

Based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, Shōgun Season 1 follows the story of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), a British man who finds himself shipwrecked in Japan, taken prisoner, and brought before Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). Toranaga, one of the five samurai lords, sees Blackthorne as a potential weapon to use against his enemies. He trains him as a samurai, and in return, Blackthorne teaches his men Western tactics and battle strategies.

Toranaga also has Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as a trusted ally and interpreter between him and Blackthorne. Mariko and Blackthorne fall in love, but their relationship is not meant to last.

Returning Cast and Production Details

Per FX, the second season will take place ten years after the events of the first season and “continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined."

Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will reprise their roles from the first season. They will also serve as co-executive producers for the second season, alongside series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. According to reports, Kondo and Marks have completed the script for Season 2 with the help of other writers. Production and filming are set to begin next year in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The wait might be long, but fans have reason to celebrate. Shōgun was not only greenlit for Season 2 but for Season 3 as well. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter last year, FX and Hulu are in negotiations with the estate of author James Clavell to extend the series for two additional seasons.