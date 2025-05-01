This Day in Rock History: May 1

LAS VEGAS – JULY 04: Train bassist Johnny Colt performs at the Red, White & Boom Independence Day festival at Desert Breeze Park July 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The rock music genre has experienced significant change, and May 1 has provided its share of memorable moments. From the birth of notable rock musicians, such as Johnny Colt of Lynyrd Skynyrd and D'arcy Wretsky of Smashing Pumpkins, to chart-topping songs and outstanding performances making waves, May 1 marks an important day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These May 1 hit songs and band milestones left their mark on the rock scene:

1976: Presence, Led Zeppelin's seventh studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, where it stayed for two weeks. However, this was the band's lowest-selling album, and the group only performed two of its tracks live.

Cultural Milestones

These May 1 events impacted rock music culture:

1967: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu tied the knot at an intimate civil ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple remained married until 1973, and Priscilla never remarried.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These historic May 1 recordings and performances changed the rock music landscape:

1966: Performing for just 15 minutes, The Beatles performed their last scheduled live concert in the U.K. — a 15-minute set at the Empire Pool in London. The band later gave an impromptu, unpaid show on the roof of Apple Studios in London while filming scenes for their film Let It Be, which was their final performance together.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 1 events that had a lasting effect on the rock industry include:

1971: Anti-Vietnam War protestors gathered in Washington, D.C. for the first day of May Day, which included a series of demonstrations and a rock concert. By May 3, the event led to the arrest of more than 7,000 people, which is one of the largest mass arrests in U.S. history.

