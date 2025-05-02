Bono’s Immersive Documentary ‘Stories of Surrender’ Set to Premiere on Apple TV+

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Bono attends Oscar Wilde Awards 2023 at Bad Robot on March 09, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

On May 30, Apple TV+ breaks new ground with Bono: Stories of Surrender. This black-and-white movie is the first that lets viewers experience Apple's Immersive Video format.

The film captures intimate footage from an 11-show run at New York's Beacon Theatre, drawing from the U2 singer's book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Using cutting-edge 8K cameras and Spatial Audio, viewers get pulled into a 180-degree experience that puts them inches from the stage.

Andrew Dominik took the helm as director, blending fresh concert footage with hidden gems from Bono's spring 2023 shows at the Beacon. The stark monochrome visuals add raw intensity to each frame.

In the trailer, Bono says, "These are the tall tales of a short rock star." He also shares stories of his past, including his wife and late mother, Iris: "The last time I saw my mother alive was at her own father's funeral. It sounds almost too Irish, I know. My father's response to this tragedy was to never speak of her again."

Near the trailer's conclusion, he stated, "I was born with my fists up. Surrender does not come easy to me. This is my story. I'm stuck with it.”

Bono met his wife, Ali Hewson, during the same week he joined U2. Many fans recognize him for his work against AIDS and extreme poverty.

The stage comes alive as Bono performs classics like "City of Blinding Lights" and "Where the Streets Have No Name." Gemma Doherty plays the harp, Kate Ellis plays cello, and Jacknife Lee works magic on keys.