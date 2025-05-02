Jeremy Renner Reveals Why There’s No ‘Hawkeye’ Season 2

Fans hoping for a second season of Hawkeye may be waiting a while—and Jeremy Renner is opening up about why.

In a recent interview with High Performance, Renner, who plays Clint Barton, shared that he was approached to return for Season 2 of the Disney+ series—but the offer came with a big catch. “They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.’”

Renner suggested the pay cut might have had something to do with his life-threatening snowplow accident in early 2023. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

On January 1, 2023, Renner was run over by his 14,000-pound Sno-Cat while trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe. The accident left him with serious injuries: eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg, a fractured clavicle, shoulder injuries, and more.

“This is not Marvel, mind you,” Renner added. “This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it.”

Still, Renner hasn’t ruled out returning to the role entirely. “Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”