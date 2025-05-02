ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kesha Joins Sammy Hagar on Stage During Opening Night of Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar kicked off his residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on April 30, and he had a surprise special guest join him on stage:…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Sammy Hagar kicked off his residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on April 30, and he had a surprise special guest join him on stage: Pop star Kesha!

Kesha joined Hagar and his backing band, The Circle, during a performance of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," which featured bassist Michael Anthony on lead vocals.

Hagar shared a clip from the performance on Instagram along with the caption, "This wild young pop star knows how to rock."

In a separate Instagram post, Hagar and Kesha embrace, and the Red Rocker says, "[My wife] Kari even lets me love this girl!" Kari is then heard off-camera saying, "But you can't look at her naked pictures!" Kesha says, with a laugh, "Sorry! I'm going to block you on Instagram!"

Hagar captioned the video, "Kesha not only came to hang but jumped on stage opening night for a little hey hey hey chant and teach me a couple new freedom dance moves. PS and no worries. I've already blocked myself from your Instagram. You're the best."

KeshaSammy Hagar
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Bono’s Immersive Documentary ‘Stories of Surrender’ Set to Premiere on Apple TV+
MusicBono’s Immersive Documentary ‘Stories of Surrender’ Set to Premiere on Apple TV+
This Day in Rock History: May 2
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 2Sarah Bloomfield
Jack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening Slump
MusicJack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening SlumpErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect