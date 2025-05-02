Kesha Joins Sammy Hagar on Stage During Opening Night of Vegas Residency
Sammy Hagar kicked off his residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on April 30, and he had a surprise special guest join him on stage: Pop star Kesha!
Kesha joined Hagar and his backing band, The Circle, during a performance of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," which featured bassist Michael Anthony on lead vocals.
Hagar shared a clip from the performance on Instagram along with the caption, "This wild young pop star knows how to rock."
In a separate Instagram post, Hagar and Kesha embrace, and the Red Rocker says, "[My wife] Kari even lets me love this girl!" Kari is then heard off-camera saying, "But you can't look at her naked pictures!" Kesha says, with a laugh, "Sorry! I'm going to block you on Instagram!"
Hagar captioned the video, "Kesha not only came to hang but jumped on stage opening night for a little hey hey hey chant and teach me a couple new freedom dance moves. PS and no worries. I've already blocked myself from your Instagram. You're the best."