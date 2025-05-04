Celebrating Youth, Culture, and Community at the North Las Vegas School Mariachi Competition

Every year, the City of North Las Vegas puts on a colorful cultural and student success exhibition at the Craig Ranch Park Amphitheater. Middle and high school mariachi and folklorico dance groups unite for the School Mariachi Competition. The event presents a high-energy exhibition featuring music, culture, and community, giving more space to the crowds from the surrounding area.

This annual event is said to "promote education and family engagement while highlighting how mariachi programs enrich students' cultural awareness, social connections, and academic achievement." Participants wear colorful costumes and deliver passionate renditions of traditional songs and dances that reflect deep cultural roots and personal dedication. The atmosphere is joyful and dynamic, with families cheering and students proudly representing their schools.

The competition is only part of the reason for gathering for this event. Winners will have opportunities to perform at Fiesta in the Park with professional mariachis, connecting their students to professionals and providing them with field experience. Prize money will help support school music programs as a commitment to arts education.

The greater community makes this event successful and exceptional. Support comes from sponsors like Hirschi Masonry, who provide monetary and logistical support. Civic leaders, including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and members of the North Las Vegas City Council, know the overall contributions to support students and their growth and come to present awards and positively reinforce programs.

Past award recipients, like Mario C. & Joanne Monaco Middle School and Las Vegas Academy, show the high level of talent the competition creates. A breadth of recognition, including sponsor awards to Helen C. Cannon Junior High School and Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, shows the vast support for these programs.