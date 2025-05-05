7 Truly Authentic Mexican Restaurants in Las Vegas to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Micheladas served on an outdoor table, it is a Mexican alcoholic drink that is prepared by mixing beer, lemon juice, chili, salt and shrimp

Las Vegas and Cinco De Mayo truly go hand-in-hand with each other. Perhaps it's the commercialization of both concepts that make the two a matrimonious pair in heaven.

Well, in Las Vegas, there are plenty of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in full force.

The history of Cinco de Mayo is rooted in the town of Puebla. According to CBS News, May 5th marks the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces.

"The triumph over the better-equipped and much larger French troops was an enormous emotional boost for Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza," CBS reports.

Although the celebration centers around Puebla, America started embracing the holiday in the 800s, according to CBS. There would be festivals in California that would include parades, block parties, mariachi competitions and bailes.

It was truly a way for Mexican Americans to connect with the roots of Mother Mexico. Now, the entire USA similarly celebrates Cinco de Mayo to St. Patrick's Day: Drinks, promotions and specials.

If you're in Las Vegas and looking for a place to sip on a margarita and gorge on some delicious tacos -- or even a molcajate -- then we have an amazing list for you.

7 Places to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Las Vegas

Mariscos El Diamante

If you're looking for a fresh and traditional mariscos spot in Las Vegas then look no further. Mariscos means "seafood" in Spanish. So expect fresh ceviche, fried red snapper, and different shrimp plates. You can get margaritas and micheladas, which pair well with the seasoned, salty and briney seafood. Check out the location at 2830 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

2. Antojitos Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant

There are just some spots hidden in the corners of Vegas, and this spot is one of them. Antojitos Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant is located at 2000 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104. This spot has been a staple for the Latino community for over 15 years. It's delicious, true Mexican and has a diverse menu. In Spanish, Antojitos means "little cravings," so you can expect this restaurant to truly satisfy it. From seafood, flautas, chile rellanos and more, Amtojitoas Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant will have your favorite Sinaloense dishes that you can't really find elsewhere.

3. Los Molcajetes

Another great spot located at 1553 N. Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89101, Los Molcajetes is a beloved traditional spot that specializes in their "molcajete" dishes. Molcajete means mortar and pestle in Spanish. Usually, the molcajete bowl is heated up and stuffed with a mix of nopales, a piece of cheese, some carne asada slices, seafood, chiles and other items that create a delicious combination. There's mariachi and great drinks, so it's a great spot to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

4. Culichitown Las Vegas

If you're from Southern California, then you know about Culichitown. Possibly one of the most well-known "Sinaloa" restaurants in the West Coast. Culichitown has fun drinks and amazing aquachiles that will elevate your Cinco de Mayo experience. There will also be live banda at Culichitown throughout Cinco de Mayo weekend.

5. Mucho Loco Mexican Cantina

Now if you're looking for a fun time then Mucho Loco Mexican Cantina is your spot. If you want an upscale Cinco de Mayo then Mucho Loco Mexican Catina will provide you with the vibes, presentation and food to do so. There will also be a mechanical bull, special drinks, and lucha libre wrestling. Plus if you wear your "best" loteria outfit then you can get a free drink, according to their Instagram!

6. Pancho's

In the heart of Downtown Summerline lies Pancho's. The interior of the restaurant is stunning and the dishes are delicious. There are over 40 tequilas to choose from, and Chef Ramón Hurtado curated a menu that features staple Mexican dishes like chimichangas, different variations of tacos and tons of protein entrees. Happy Hour is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well, according to their website.

7. The Original Lindo Michoacan