Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Returns with Green Day, Hozier as 2025 Headliners

The Ohana Festival is returning to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, from Sept. 26–28, with a lineup already generating massive buzz. Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, the festival has grown into a must-attend late summer event, recognized three times by Pollstar as Music Festival of the Year (under 30K attendance). This year's headliners include Eddie Vedder, Green Day, and Hozier, with additional performances by Kings of Leon, Cage the Elephant, Leon Bridges, and Tedeschi Trucks Band, with 32 other acclaimed acts throughout the weekend.

On Sept. 27, the stage will host Hozier, Leon Bridges, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. The final day, Sept. 28, caps off the weekend with sets from Wet Leg, James, Cage the Elephant, and a high-energy finale from Green Day. Not only will there be a multitude of music features at the festival, but there will also be a Storytellers Stage with events that involve environmentalists and cultural activists speaking, and The Cove Gallery, which will feature artworks that have been inspired by music as well as music that relates to conservation. Starting ticket prices are $198 for a single day, $530 for a 3-day general admission, and $624 for a VIP Pass. The Ultimate VIP package provides dedicated fans of the festival with exclusive perks.