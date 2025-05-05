Ghost Tops the Billboard 200, Becomes First Hard Rock Band to Hit No.1 in 4 Years
Ghost has achieved an important milestone: For the very first time, the band has topped the Billboard 200 album chart. Per Billboard, their new studio album, Skeletá, moved 86,000 units,…
Ghost has achieved an important milestone: For the very first time, the band has topped the Billboard 200 album chart.
Per Billboard, their new studio album, Skeletá, moved 86,000 units, with about 89% of that figure coming from traditional album sales. Vinyl sales, in particular, tallied just over 44,000 copies, which is "the biggest week for a hard rock album on vinyl in the modern era," which began when Luminate (fka: SoundScan) began tracking figures in 1991.
The outlet further notes that Skeletá marks the first time in four years that a hard rock album has topped the Billboard 200 album chart. The last hard rock album to top the chart was AC/DC's Power Up in November 2020.
Ghost is currently in the midst of their 2025 world tour, with their next show taking place on May 7 in Berlin. The band will wrap their run of shows in Europe on May 24 in Oslo. Following Papa V Perpetua's performance at the July 5 event featuring the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Ghost will kick off the U.S. leg of their world tour on July 9 in Baltimore. A full list of tour dates is below.
Ghost - 2025 World Tour Dates
Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes