Ghost Tops the Billboard 200, Becomes First Hard Rock Band to Hit No.1 in 4 Years

Ghost has achieved an important milestone: For the very first time, the band has topped the Billboard 200 album chart.



Per Billboard, their new studio album, Skeletá, moved 86,000 units, with about 89% of that figure coming from traditional album sales. Vinyl sales, in particular, tallied just over 44,000 copies, which is "the biggest week for a hard rock album on vinyl in the modern era," which began when Luminate (fka: SoundScan) began tracking figures in 1991.



The outlet further notes that Skeletá marks the first time in four years that a hard rock album has topped the Billboard 200 album chart. The last hard rock album to top the chart was AC/DC's Power Up in November 2020.



Ghost is currently in the midst of their 2025 world tour, with their next show taking place on May 7 in Berlin. The band will wrap their run of shows in Europe on May 24 in Oslo. Following Papa V Perpetua's performance at the July 5 event featuring the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Ghost will kick off the U.S. leg of their world tour on July 9 in Baltimore. A full list of tour dates is below.