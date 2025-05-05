Henderson Shuts Down Six Median Crossings on Boulder Highway to Make Roads Safer

As of Monday, the City of Henderson has initiated closures of several median access points along Boulder Highway as part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project. The affected access points include Elliot Road, Foster Avenue, Corn Street, Rolly Street, and King Street. An additional closure at Henderson Shopping Village is scheduled for June 2. Prior to these closures, new signalized intersections at Wells Street and Pioneer Street are being introduced to maintain traffic flow.

City of Henderson officials say these upgrades are designed to reduce crash potential and improve safety. The Reimagine Boulder Highway project is designed to improve mobility and safety along the corridor. While work is underway on the project, the Boulder Highway will remain open in both directions for access to local businesses. Motorists should use the nearest signalized intersections for safe U-turns during construction.