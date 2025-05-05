Stone Temple Pilots Members Point to Beginning of Scott Weiland’s Drug Struggles

The DeLeo brothers of Stone Temple Pilots discussed late lead singer Scott Weiland's battle with addiction and the start of his downward spiral.

"I think it was after doing that '93 tour with the Butthole Surfers. I think that's when Scott kind of took a turn," said Robert DeLeo to Billy Corgan. "Gibby was his own circus. But Scott hung out with Gibby. And I think he was introduced to some things there that maybe tickled his addictive fancy." The situation grew so dire it threatened their recording process. "Believe it or not, and we don't say this a lot, but a few of those records were almost not finished," Robert admitted.

This led to some tense moments with producer Brendan O'Brien. The band split in 2003 due to growing issues. Weiland joined Velvet Revolver, and the DeLeo brothers formed Army of Anyone.

Their 2008 reunion showed warning signs right away. "[Weiland] didn't show up the first day of rehearsal in very good health, and we're like, 'Alright. Should we pack this up?'" Robert said on the Magnificent Others.

Weiland died in 2015 at 48. His wife, Jamie Wachtel Weiland, disputed the official overdose ruling. She said he died from a blocked artery due to long-term drug use.

Music icon David Bowie tried to step in before the singer's death, and the band's final run with Weiland lasted from 2008 until 2013.

Recently, Noah Weiland, Scott's son, worked on "Time Will Tell," a track featuring his late father's voice.