30 Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025

Around the country, 30 restaurants are rolling out special deals and free food for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9, 2025.

The National Education Association recognizes Tuesday, May 6, as National Teacher Day. The celebration has expanded since Congress launched Teacher Appreciation Week in 1984.

"The teachers are, of course, among the most important people in our nation. Day in and day out they are at work preparing the future citizens of the U.S.," wrote Eleanor Roosevelt to Congress in 1953.

Buffalo Wild Wings kicks things off with a big 20% discount all week long. Teachers can grab free Big Tea drinks at McAlister's Deli, while Atomic Wings is serving up five boneless wings with fries on May 6.

Pizza places are getting in on the action too. Mod Pizza has buy-one-get-one specials through May 8, and Grimaldi's is taking 15% off orders throughout the week.

Teachers with a sweet tooth are in luck. Shipley Do-Nuts is giving loyalty members six free doughnuts May 4-6. Insomnia Cookies is also offering buy-one-get-one deals May 5-11.

Early birds can pick up Whataburger's free breakfast items from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. RaceTrac is serving up free medium coffee each day.

Box Tops for Education is throwing in $5 bonuses when families scan receipts using code TEACHER, helping turn grocery shopping into school funding.

Nice restaurants like Sullivan's and Eddie Merlot's are treating teachers to free desserts with their meals during the week.

This tradition began in 1944 when Arkansas teacher Mattye White Woodridge pushed for teacher recognition. The original March date moved to May when Teacher Appreciation Week officially started in 1984.