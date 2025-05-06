Las Vegas Athletics Bring On Former Raiders Executive as President During $1.75B Stadium Development

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 20: Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Lawrence Butler #4 following a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at American Family Field on April 20, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Marc Badain, the former president of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been appointed president of the Oakland Athletics, tasked with overseeing the franchise's transition to Las Vegas and the development of a new $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip. Badain's experience includes leading the Raiders' relocation and the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas has rapidly evolved into a major sports hub since the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. The Athletics' planned 30,000-seat stadium is set to break ground in the second quarter of 2025. Clark County commissioners have approved the creation of the Sports and Entertainment Improvement District to support the stadium's public financing, which includes up to $380 million in funding.

The city is ever-growing in its sports infrastructure, with new projects like the LVXP development on the north part of the Strip, including an NBA-ready arena that seats 18,000. However, some say we do not need more arenas since we already have plenty of arenas, including the T-Mobile Arena.

The Southern Nevada Economic Sports Data Panel shows that the growth rate of sports-centered small businesses has skyrocketed by 160% in ten years, which indicates the sports-based economy can be celebrated in the region. Allegiant Stadium alone hosts about 60% of attendees from out of town, increasing tourism and supporting the economy.

The Athletics are still in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, and expect to enter their new stadium in Las Vegas before the 2028 season. There may be a potential oversaturation of fans when you add in several teams from several sports. Still, the baseball experience and overall A's success in Las Vegas will depend on ticket pricing, the fan experience at the ballpark, and how competitive the franchise will be overall.

However, even with momentum, the Athletics' move to Las Vegas is surrounded by skepticism. MLB insider AJ Pierzynski expressed doubt in his podcast with Foul Territory, saying, "Until I see one of those big things cranes come in and start lifting dirt and there's, you know, pylons going into the ground, I'm not going to believe it."