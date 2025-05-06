Liam Gallagher Responds to Oasis Reunion Tour Setlist Speculation

Less than two months out from the kickoff of the Oasis reunion tour, and setlist speculation continues to grow.

This time, the buzz is around whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.



The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.



Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."