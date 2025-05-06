ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Liam Gallagher Responds to Oasis Reunion Tour Setlist Speculation

Less than two months out from the kickoff of the Oasis reunion tour, and setlist speculation continues to grow.This time, the buzz is around whether a certain track will make…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis.
Simon Emmett

Less than two months out from the kickoff of the Oasis reunion tour, and setlist speculation continues to grow.
This time, the buzz is around whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.

The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.

Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."

In other Oasis news: Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting on quite well lately. Noel recently told talkSPORT that he's been in the studio "noodling around" lately. He added, "Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens."

When asked about brother Liam, Noel said, "He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait."

Noel and Liam kick off the sold-out Oasis "Live '25" tour on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. A full list of dates is below.

Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates

7/4/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/5/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/11/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/12/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/16/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/19/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/20/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/25/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/26/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/30/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/2/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/8/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/9/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/12/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/16/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/17/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Liam GallagherOasis
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: May 6
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 6Sarah Bloomfield
Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Returns with Green Day, Hozier as 2025 Headliners
MusicEddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Returns with Green Day, Hozier as 2025 HeadlinersJennifer Eggleston
Turnstile Drops Two New Songs Featuring Paramore’s Williams and Blood Orange’s Hynes
MusicTurnstile Drops Two New Songs Featuring Paramore’s Williams and Blood Orange’s HynesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect