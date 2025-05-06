Liam Gallagher Responds to Oasis Reunion Tour Setlist Speculation
Less than two months out from the kickoff of the Oasis reunion tour, and setlist speculation continues to grow.
This time, the buzz is around whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.
The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.
Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."
In other Oasis news: Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting on quite well lately. Noel recently told talkSPORT that he's been in the studio "noodling around" lately. He added, "Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens."
When asked about brother Liam, Noel said, "He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait."
Noel and Liam kick off the sold-out Oasis "Live '25" tour on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. A full list of dates is below.
Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates
7/4/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/5/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/11/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/12/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/16/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/19/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/20/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/25/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/26/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/30/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/2/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/8/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/9/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/12/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/16/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/17/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil