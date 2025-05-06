Lundy Elementary Set to Welcome Kids Back After $7.8M Flood Repairs

Lundy Elementary School in Mount Charleston will reopen on Aug. 1, nearly two years after Tropical Storm Hilary caused severe flooding that forced its closure. Students are scheduled to return on Aug. 11, marking a significant milestone for the close-knit mountain community.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) initially hesitated to repair the school due to the estimated $7.8 million cost. Still, ongoing pushback from the community, others like former Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, led to a change. The school board voted in December of 2024 to proceed, and in February 2025, funding for the repairs was set aside.

During the closure, students endured lengthy commutes to Indian Springs, nearly two hours away, causing frustration among parents.

Giunchigliani highlighted the community's concerns, stating in an August meeting, "You took Lundy off. If there are internal issues we didn't know about because your report, if you read it, said a lot of it was pre-existing conditions, then you did not maintain that facility."

Despite concerns about construction tariffs, CCSD officials have confirmed that the rebuilding efforts remain on schedule. Visible progress, including fencing and construction equipment on-site, has reassured residents. Giunchigliani expressed relief, saying, “I'm thrilled that work is going on all through winter people have come up, and said oh the fencing is going up, oh there's a truck there so we knew something was being done and that gave people comfort knowing we weren't being delayed as far as that's concerned."