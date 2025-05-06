ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Seahawks Pick UNLV’s Ricky White III in NFL Draft, Ending 15-Year Wait

Ricky White III made history for UNLV football by becoming the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft in 15 years. On April 26, White was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 08: Wide receiver Ricky White #11 of the UNLV Rebels gets ready for a play during the team’s spring showcase scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ricky White III made history for UNLV football by becoming the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft in 15 years. On April 26, White was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round with the 238th overall pick. He follows offensive lineman Joe Hawley, who was the last UNLV player drafted back in 2010 by the Atlanta Falcons.

White leaves a lasting legacy at UNLV, ranking second in school history for career receptions with 218 and for 100-yard receiving games with 13. He ranks third all-time in receiving yards (3,143), and in touchdown catches (23).

To add to his offensive production, White's contributions to our team on special teams were phenomenal, and he was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for blocking four punts (which also led all of NCAA Football in the 2024 season). His versatility and playmaking ability had NFL scouts buzzing, and he ended up being the first player in the history of the Seahawks franchise to be drafted.

When the draft concluded, two other UNLV players, Jackson Woodard and Jonathan Baldwin, signed free-agent contracts. This illustrates the increasing strength of the UNLV football program. As White continues on to t

FootballNFLSportsUNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Lundy Elementary Set to Welcome Kids Back After $7.8M Flood Repairs
Local NewsLundy Elementary Set to Welcome Kids Back After $7.8M Flood RepairsJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Athletics Bring On Former Raiders Executive as President During $1.75B Stadium Development
Local NewsLas Vegas Athletics Bring On Former Raiders Executive as President During $1.75B Stadium DevelopmentJennifer Eggleston
North Las Vegas Unites Around Schuster Family After Devastating House Fire
Local NewsNorth Las Vegas Unites Around Schuster Family After Devastating House FireJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect