This Day in Sports History: May 6

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 05: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants goes down to catch a line drive off the bat of Brian Dozier #9 of the Washington Nationals in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 5, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Sports in May are typically all about Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL playoffs, the crowning of soccer champions, and golfing. Turning to May 6, here are some notable moments and stories from sports legends that took place on that day.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sporting moments that occurred on May 6 include:

The first international boxing match occurred in Marylebone, London, between Bob Whittaker and Tito di Carni. Whittaker defeated Carni. 1954: Roger Bannister became the first person to run a sub-four-minute mile, finishing with a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds, on the Iffley Road Track in Oxford, England.

MLB History

May 6 featured some fantastic plays from the diamond:

1915: Babe Ruth hit his first big league home run and pitched 12 innings in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

In only his fifth career start, Kerry Wood struck out 20 batters, tying Roger Clemens for the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single game. 2019: Pablo Sandoval became the second player since 1900 to throw a scoreless outing, hit a home run, and steal a base in the same game.

Kentucky Derby

Some of the biggest names in the field came up on May 6:

1907: In challenging muddy conditions, Andy Minder won the Derby riding the horse Pink Star, albeit in a slow time of 2:12.6.

Steve Cauthen won on Affirmed. It was his first and only Derby victory and the first leg of his Triple Crown win. 2000: Kent Desormeaux won riding Fusaichi Pegasus with a time of 2:1.12