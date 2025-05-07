3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Shares Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared in a video to fans that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Arnold spoke direct-to-camera in the video below and said, "I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage 4, and that's not real good."
He continued, "But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that."
Arnold concluded, "And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get, and I think it's time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit. Thank you guys so much. God loves you, we love you. See ya."
The video's caption from Arnold on YouTube reads, "Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe 'IT'S NOT MY TIME'”' is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all! Brad."
The Cleveland Clinic states that clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) "is the most common type of kidney cancer." As far as treatment goes, "Treatment commonly involves surgery to remove the tumor or your entire kidney. But you may also need other treatments."
ccRCC impacts twice as many men compared to women. While ccRCC can develop for no reason, the Cleveland Clinic lists that some causes of this kidney cancer include the use of tobacco products (both smoking and vaping), hypertension, having a body mass index greater than 25, and long-term use of pain relievers like acetaminophen, which is the generic name of Tylenol.
We send our best wishes to Brad as he seeks treatment for stage 4 ccRCC.