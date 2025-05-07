Tool’s Adam Jones Plays Guitar on New WWE Theme

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has added his unique sound to a new entrance theme for WWE wrestler Penta.



The new entrance theme for Penta is an update on his existing theme titled "The Fire Is Coming," and it debuted on the May 5 episode of Monday Night Raw. The new rendition of "The Fire Is Coming" can be heard in the Instagram post below, which was shared on WWE's and Jones' accounts.



The comment section of the post was filled with rave reviews. Wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet wrote, "This theme is badass." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Yeah bro now officially has the best entrance in wrestling right now."



Perhaps Jones will one day help play Penta to the ring live at a WWE event. Last month at WrestleMania 41, Slayer's Kerry King played Damian Priest to the ring. Priest's entrance theme, "Rise For The Night," features the metal icon, so having him perform live on stage with pyro galore made for an extra special moment. You can tell in the video below that the moment hit home for Priest, who is a known metalhead.