Billy Idol Explains Why He Played Gay Clubs Early in His Career

All musicians have to start somewhere. For Billy Idol, many of his early solo performances were booked at gay clubs.



He touched on this during a recent appearance on the Turned Out a Punk podcast. Idol explained that the White Wedding tour featured venues that were gay clubs, and he noted that there was a unique kinship between the gay community and the punk community.



Idol said, "It was very embracing. People who didn't feel like they fit in what for whatever reason. Could be a gender thing, it could be a cross-dressing thing, or it just could be you just didn't feel like you. People would say today, you didn't feel like you're being seen. You know, that's what we felt like."



He continued, "In England, we were being told you don't have a chance of future, there's no future for you. This is seriously what we're being told. And so we just banded together with the other like minded outsiders. And they were coming from all different areas – gender, politics, political politics, personal politics. Lots of reasons why.“



Idol is currently on tour with fellow punk/hard rock icons Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Their next show is tonight (May 7) in Fort Worth, Texas.