Green Day Drops ‘Ballyhoo’ Single, Adding Deluxe Album with Six Extra Songs Coming May 23

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: (L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day attend as 7-Eleven, Inc. and Green Day launch a new Slurpee® drink on May 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images 7-Eleven, Inc.)

The punk rockers unleashed "Ballyhoo" on May 2. The expanded release of their 2024 album, Saviors, hits stores on May 23 packed with six fresh cuts. This fast-paced, energetic punk record emphasizes Billie Joe Armstrong's distinct vocal style.

The 2024 record made waves with two standout tracks, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma."

On May 1, Hollywood Boulevard buzzed as Ryan Reynolds took the mic, praising the band's three decades of music at their star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Just hours after scoring their star, the band struck again. In a Facebook post, they said: "The biggest thank you goes out to every single one of YOU who showed up, keep showing up, and have been with us through it all."

Producer Rob Cavallo took the helm for "Ballyhoo." The bonus tracks on the album pack a punch with "Smash It Like Belushi" and "Stay Young." Fans will also get "F--k Off" and "Underdog," plus acoustic covers "Suzie Chapstick" and "Father To A Son."

You can see Green Day live starting in May in Daytona Beach, FL, then at the Napa Valley Expo. The band will storm through North America and Europe until fall, playing 12 massive shows.