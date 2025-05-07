This Day in Rock History: May 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 17: John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at MetLife Stadium on August 17, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Are you ready for your daily dose of rock history? Well, you're in the right place because this is where you'll find hit songs, memorable performances, cultural events, and more from May 7 that shook the rock industry. Here are May 7 facts and trivia about rock music you adore.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You never know which hits and milestones will live on in rock legends, but these from May 7 are definitely in the books:

1977: “Hotel California” by the Eagles worked its way into the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, their third song to do so. It's the title track from the group's fifth album of all original material.

Cultural Milestones

These are a few cultural milestones from May 7 that had a lasting effect on rock ‘n’ roll:

1946: American drummer and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bill Kreutzmann Jr., was born in Palo Alto, California. He played with the band for his entire 30-year music career and is one of four members to have performed at every Grateful Dead show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The 1960s gave the rock genre these memorable recordings and performances on May 7:

1967: Jimi Hendrix played a concert at the Saville Theatre in London. Opening acts for the show were Denny Laine with Strings Attached, The 1-2-3, and Garnet Mimms.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some of the most difficult changes and challenges have the best outcomes in the long run, such as these that happened in the rock industry on May 7:

1974: To celebrate the launch of its new record label, Swan Song Records, Led Zeppelin held a lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. The label faded when the band broke up a few years later.

